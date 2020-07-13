New Waterfront Bar and Restaurant Planned for Lake Delta Near Rome

A popular Westernville campground is planning a new bar and restaurant that will allow 'on-lake' service for diners.

The A-OK Campground, located on Westernville Road on the north side of Lake Delta, announced they have secured financing to begin construction of 'AbbyMays Lakeside,' their new restaurant and bar.

The construction will include new docks that will allow for on lake service, a dining deck on the lake, and a new credit card fuel pump for convenience.

The owner of the A-OK Campground, Jon Bronson, says the restaurant "has been my plan since day 1 and it is becoming a reality."

The Rome Sentinel reports the new restaurant will feature BBQ and burgers, and will have 35 tables including a covered deck for dining near the lake. Construction is slated to begin in September, with a planned completion before Memorial Day 2021.

The restaurant is named for Jon's 9-year-old twin daughters, Abbygail and Makayla.