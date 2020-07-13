Head Lice Cases Seeing Huge Increase During Pandemic

With schools closed and most group gatherings cancelled, you would think cases of head lice would be declining, but it certainly isn't happening. Instead, Lice Clinics of America (LCA) say there has been a nation-wide spike in cases effecting the entire family.

In a story first reported by CNY Central.com, the LCA reported a 25% increase in Super Lice cases between April and May. The company describes super lice as resistant to traditional over the counter remedies.

Claire Roberts, CEO of LCA, said in a prepared statement:

We’ve been hearing from customers who’ve said they tried to use home remedies to remove head lice but due to the severity of the infestation, it’s just not feasible. Traditional over-the-counter remedies aren’t working. Lice, or ‘super lice,’ have developed resistance to the pesticides and chemicals used in them.

The Center for Disease Control say lice are difficult to see as the adult is only about the size of a sesame seed. But there are some signs to indicate there could be an infestation:

• Tickling feeling of something moving in the hair.

• Itching, caused by an allergic reaction to the bites of the head louse.

• Irritability and difficulty sleeping; head lice are most active in the dark.

• Sores on the head caused by scratching. These sores can sometimes become infected with bacteria found on the person’s skin.