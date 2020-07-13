New Yorkers Feel The Worst Is Yet To Come With COVID-19

A new poll from the Siena College Research Institute indicates a majority of New Yorkers believe the Coronavirus crisis will get worse before it gets better.

The survey shows that 62 percent of people living in the state are still concerned about the future of the virus, while 27 percent think the worst is over. The poll was conducted statewide and 70 percent of residents also indicated they prefer government contain the virus, even if it harms the economy.

Don Levy is the Director of the Sienna College Research Institute. Levy says, "Majorities of every demographic, except Republicans, think that we haven’t seen the worst of the pandemic, and majorities of every demographic want the government to concentrate on containing the virus even if the economy suffers."

New York was once the epicenter of the virus and for now things seem to be calming down. That could be due to the fact that overwhelming percentages of New Yorkers are adhering to protocols to maintain the slowing of the spread.

The survey states, "Seventy-three percent are always wearing a protective mask when outside their home when social distancing may not be possible,and an additional 17 percent wear a mask as much as they can. Sixty-four percent always, and an additional 31 percent usually, wash their hands after touching any surface or after coughing or sneezing, and 56 percent completely adhere to the social distancing recommendations while 36 percent social distance as much as they can."

The survey does have some positive findings. 56 to 64 percent of New Yorkers are comfortable doing things like eating in an outdoor area at a restaurant, enjoying recreational activities like tennis or golf, or even going to a salon or barber.

The poll was conducted between June 28th and July 2nd and between July 6th and 8th. 410 adults were called via landline or cellphone call and 400 responses were drawn from a panel of "lucid" New York residents.