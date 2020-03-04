It's the latest addition to a world full of odd and off-the-wall fast-food creations. KFC's Chicken Donut Sandwich is savory, sweet, incredibly messy, and one of the most delicious things I've ever tasted.

I've never had fried chicken alongside waffles (blasphemy, I know), but chicken and donuts sounded similar enough to where I thought it might pair well. I went through a drive-thru in Liverpool and by the time I got to my boyfriend's apartment to try the sandwich, the smell of freshly-glazed donuts was overpowering.

Kari Jakobsen

The donuts are glazed-to-order, so when I opened the box, the sandwich was sitting in a thick puddle of donut glaze. YUM. As soon as I picked it up, the donut glaze got EVERYWHERE, so I needed an endless number of napkins (and a thorough hand-washing). This is definitely not something you want to eat in the car.

I took one bite, and then another, and then yet another, and I couldn't stop. I could almost feel my arteries clogging, but it was so worth it.

*Pro-tip: Pair with a bottle of wine to combat the 50 mg of cholesterol that come with fried chicken and glazed donuts.

According to KFC's website, the Chicken and Donut Sandwich also contains 1,100 calories, 65 grams of total fat, 13 grams of saturated fat, 1,310 mg of sodium and 40 grams of sugar. With that in mind, I may regret my decision a little bit, but one sandwich can't hurt right? It was for "research..."