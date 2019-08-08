Pizza Hut Closing 500 Restaurants
Are any of the 14 Pizza Hut locations in CNY slated to close?
Yum! The parent company of Pizza Hut has announced they're closing hundreds of underperforming dine-in locations as they change their focus to the carry-out and delivery portion of the business. The United States is home to 7,496 Pizza Hut locations with 6,100 traditional dine-in restaurants and 1,350 are express locations.
Today.com reports:
The change will affect about 500 locations so Pizza Hut expects that number may drop to 7,000 in the next 24 months as the company closes underperforming restaurants.
Store sales were up 2%, according to the company's earnings report. Pizza Hut is currently operating 18,515 stores worldwide, compared to the 16,823 that were open this time last year.
The company has not released any of the locations scheduled to close.
Pizza Hut Locations In CNY
306 W Albany St
Herkimer, NY 13350
8400 Seneca Tpke
New Hartford, NY 13413
23 Commons Dr
Cooperstown, NY 13326
1127 Erie Blvd
Rome, NY 13440
6096 State Hwy 12
Norwich, NY 13815
710 Main Street (City Route 1)
Oneonta, NY 13820
570 Kinne St
East Syracuse, NY 13057
7365 Oswego Rd
Liverpool, NY 13090
7801 Route 11
Cicero, NY 13039
2239 Downer St.
Baldwinsville, NY 13027
374 Grant Avenue
Auburn, NY 13021
317 W 1st St
Fulton, NY 13069
259 Tompkins St
Cortland, NY 13045
303 W Seneca St
Oswego, NY 13126