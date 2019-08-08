Pizza Hut Closing 500 Restaurants

Are any of the 14 Pizza Hut locations in CNY slated to close?

Yum! The parent company of Pizza Hut has announced they're closing hundreds of underperforming dine-in locations as they change their focus to the carry-out and delivery portion of the business. The United States is home to 7,496 Pizza Hut locations with 6,100 traditional dine-in restaurants and 1,350 are express locations.

Today.com reports:

The change will affect about 500 locations so Pizza Hut expects that number may drop to 7,000 in the next 24 months as the company closes underperforming restaurants.

Store sales were up 2%, according to the company's earnings report. Pizza Hut is currently operating 18,515 stores worldwide, compared to the 16,823 that were open this time last year.

The company has not released any of the locations scheduled to close.

Pizza Hut Locations In CNY

306 W Albany St

Herkimer, NY 13350

8400 Seneca Tpke

New Hartford, NY 13413

23 Commons Dr

Cooperstown, NY 13326

1127 Erie Blvd

Rome, NY 13440

6096 State Hwy 12

Norwich, NY 13815

710 Main Street (City Route 1)

Oneonta, NY 13820

570 Kinne St

East Syracuse, NY 13057

7365 Oswego Rd

Liverpool, NY 13090

7801 Route 11

Cicero, NY 13039

2239 Downer St.

Baldwinsville, NY 13027

374 Grant Avenue

Auburn, NY 13021

317 W 1st St

Fulton, NY 13069

259 Tompkins St

Cortland, NY 13045

303 W Seneca St

Oswego, NY 13126