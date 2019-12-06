Make Your Whole House Smell Like Fried Chicken with the KFC Fire Log

If you really really really like fried chicken, we've got the perfect Christmas gift for you: the KFC Fire Log.

Personally, I'd go with a Cinnabon log, but clearly many people love the smell of Kentucky Fried Chicken, because last year, their KFC Fire Log sold out. Lucky you, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog from Enviro-Log is back for a limited time at Walmart.com.

The log burns for 2 - 3 hours and will fill your home with the "mouth-watering aroma of Colonel Sanders’ secret recipe."

Credit: KFC

"Throw one on the fire and grab a bucket of the Colonel’s world-famous fried chicken, then sit back and enjoy. Order one today, and you’ll be wondering how you were ever able to enjoy a fire that didn’t smell like fried chicken."

KFC advises that you don't stick your face in the fire to take a deep whiff of that KFC smell; go to a restaurant for that.