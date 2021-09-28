You Can Get A COVID-19 Booster Shot In Oneida County This Week

Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente says COVID-19 booster doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be available to eligible residents beginning this week.

“While we still continue the push to get our county residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19, we must now also make sure that at-risk residents who have been vaccinated already remain protected through booster doses,” Picente said. “Several groups are now eligible to receive these boosters and county government will be administering doses beginning this week.”

The CDC and the State Health Department are recommending booster doses for certain groups determined to be high risk.

Oneida County residents are eligible for a COVID-19 booster vaccine if they received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago AND fit in at least one of the following categories:

Should receive booster dose:

65 years or older.

Resident of a long-term care facility.

50-64 years-old and are at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions*.

May receive booster dose:

receive booster dose: 18-49 years-old and at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying medical conditions*. (Should be based on an assessment of individual benefits and risks and consultation with medical provider).

18-64 years-old whose job puts them at high risk for COVID-19.

The first county-operated COVID booster vaccination POD’s will take place on September 30 at Griffiss International Airport. You can make an appointment here.

October 1 at the Jorgense Athletic Center at Mohawk Valley Community College. Make an appointment here.

At this time, individuals must have received the Pfizer vaccine for their initial vaccine series at least six months ago to be eligible.

Individuals who received the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson vaccine are not currently eligible, but may be in the near future.

