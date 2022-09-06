New Changes Will Improve Upstate NY Campgrounds For The Better
Yet another step has been made to better protect our waterways in New York State.
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has finalized plans to establish storage facilities for decontamination equipment at campgrounds and day-use areas. The goal is to help further protect the future spread of harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS) in the state.
What Are Harmful AIS?
These are aquatic plants and animals, not native to the region, that can harm both environmental and human health. They've been found in lakes, ponds, and rivers all across New York State, most commonly transported in from other waterbodies on equipment and watercraft.
Just this summer, boat inspections became a mandatory requirement in the Adirondacks. All boaters now must have a certification to prove they have been inspected and removed of AIS before going into Adirondack waters.
What's The Amendment?
The DEC originally planned to house the decontamination units in seasonal sheds, allowing them to be moved at the end of each season. Many camps reported moving the sheds is challenging and could potentially damage the equipment. That's where the latest amendment comes in.
The amendment calls for the construction of new storage facilities, made to better house the decontamination equipment. This will go into effect for the 52 campgrounds managed in both the Adirondack and Catskill parks.
New York State is taking action on numerous fronts to help prevent the spread of harmful aquatic invasive plants and animal species, including at DEC facilities. (DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos)
You can view the entire amendment by visiting the DEC's website. You can also get more questions answered and receive a copy of the amendment by contacting Josh Houghton at (518) 457-2500.