To the good Samaritan who helped firefighters rescue two people and their dog - THANK YOU! Most people would turn a blind eye and carry on their way. You stopped, helped and saved lives.

A 16 foot boat capsized on Oneida Lake, one mile from the South Bay boat launch near Chapman Park around 9:30PM Wednesday, June 16.

A nearby boater worked with firefighters from the Bridgeport Fire Department to help rescue the two people who were hanging on to the side of the boat, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. "All souls out of the water, in the good Samaritan’s boat."

The two people aboard the capsized boat, that was later towed to shore, were evaluated after being in the 68 degree water for approximately 45 minutes. Firefighters told Channel 9 all were brought to shore safely.

Thank you to emergency crews from several departments around Central New York, who worked together to provide a happy ending to what could have been a tragic story.

And to whoever the good Samaritan is - You are a hero and you deserve to be recognized.

Boating Safety

Everyone who drives a boat must carry a New York boating safety certificate under a law that went into effect January 1, 2020.

Anyone who drives a boat, born on or after January 1, 1993, is required to carry the New York boater card.

Starting in 2022, anyone born after January 1, 1988 must complete a safety course. Those born on or after Jan. 1, 1983 must complete a safety course beginning in 2023 and those born on or after Jan. 1, 1978 must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.

Failure to comply could result in a fine of between $100 and $250.

