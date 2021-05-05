While several outdoor events are canceled, like Woodsman's Field Days, Remsen Barnfest, and Honor America Days in Rome, others are moving forward, including the annual boat show in Sylvan Beach.

The Spring Sylvan Verona Beach Resort Association Boat Show and Sale is being held on the Village Green, Saturday, May 22, 10AM – 8PM, and Sunday, May 23

rd, 10AM – 4PM.

Have you been dreaming of owning a boat? Then maybe this is the year. I mean, you did hear about the pool chemical shortage. The gasoline shortage, the car tire shortage, the bicycle shortage? How about the bar-b-que grill shortage? There's not much left, so if you have the cash, you have to act fast because boats will probably be next on the list.

The Spring Sylvan Beach Boat Show and Sale press release says it will showcase many new models of pontoon, power, and sport boats, including cruisers, personal watercraft, and watercraft accessories. In addition, you can expect the largest regional selection of watercraft on display.

A variety of vendors will be on-site with items for sale and on display. While there, be sure to visit the NYS Boating Information Center, NYS Canal Corporation, and much more.

There will be socially distant exhibit space, and you're asked to consider wearing a mask or remaining 6+-feet from others not in your group. An approved Boat Show Safety Plan is being implemented.

“We are excited to bring the community a comprehensive, safe, outdoor event,” says Dan Cifonelli, event chair. “We have developed and communicated a safety plan that considers Flu Guidelines. It is time for some outdoor fun!”

