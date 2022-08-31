New Yorkers Can Go Back In Time Over 100 Years And Experience The Titanic
I remember watching The Titanic movie with Leonardo DeCaprio and Kate Winslet as a teenager for the first time and I cried so hard that I woke my mom up out of a dead sleep. Although the movie was mostly fictional and the characters were almost entirelty made up, I can only imagine what it would have been part of that experience when it happened in real life. Now, you'll have a chance to do just that right here in New York.
RMS Titanic was a British passenger liner, operated by the White Star Line, which sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15 of 1912 after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton, UK, to New York City. Of the estimated 2,224 passengers and crew aboard, more than 1,500 died, making it the deadliest sinking of a single ship up to that time. It remains the deadliest peacetime sinking of a superliner or cruise ship.
You have the chance to be involved in a super immersive experience regarding this huge piece of history. Titanic: The Expedition, is making its way to New York City this Fall and tickets go on sale soon. You can sign up now to join the waitlist.
Titanic. The Exhibition is far more than a display of historic items: it is a unique narrative experience, a tale of the people aboard history’s most legendary ship on its maiden and final journey. Travel back to 1912 through photographs, handwritten letters, wayward keepsakes, and other personal belongings telling countless stories about the fates and heroic deeds on board.
According to the exhibition website, you'll be able to experience over 200 original objects firsthand as part of this. You will connect with the Titanic’s passengers, listen to their testimonies, and discover their stories through their belongings.
You’ll walk in their footsteps as you explore life-size, detailed recreations of the ship’s interior, witnessing the stark contrast between a lavish first-class suite and a humble third-class cabin.
The website shows that the experience as a whole will take about 80 to 90 minutes and is for all age groups. The price for a ticket depends on the date and time selected. Adult tickets are available from $31.
Are you interested in attending? Sign up for the wait list and get ready to grab your tickets on September 6 at 11AM.