2021 MLB Schedule Released, Yankees Vs. Mets on 20th Anniversary of 9/11

Getty Images

On Thursday afternoon, Major League Baseball announced the 2021 schedule.. Are we sure 2020 is ever going to end?

All 30 MLB teams will begin on April 1st, featuring 10 divisional match-ups, and 5 interleague match-ups.

The 2021 schedule will be what baseball fans are accused of being a 'normal' 162 game schedule, after the proposed 60-game schedule this season.

The New York Mets and the New York Yankees are scheduled to face each other on September 11th for the first time in MLB history, as MLB observes the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The home opener for the Yankees will be against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 1st, as the Mets are on the road to face the 2019 World Series Champions, Washington Nationals.

One other exciting series for the Mets in 2021 is they are set to visit Fenway Park on September 21-22. The last time the Mets visited Boston was in 2018.

The final day of the 2021 season will be October 3rd.

What matchups are you most looking forward to in 2021? Also, do you think MLB should have saved this announcement for a later date?