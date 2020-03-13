Unless you've been asleep or in a coma for the past two weeks, you've heard the phrase 'coronavirus' about 1,391 times in the last twenty-four hours. If you were hoping to escape into the meaningless but fun bliss that is spring training baseball, we have some sour news.

According to the New York Times, the MLB was set to start its season on March 26th (the earliest opening day ever) but will now suspend play indefinitely as the nation waits and watches the Coronavirus pandemic spreading.

Teams will be left to their own devices as far as proceeding from here, and the Times expects that most will hold optional workouts for players until the suspension is lifted.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that the team would remain at its spring training facility in Tampa, Florida, for the time being.

According to a press release, a season that was set to start March 26th will now begin no earlier than April 9th.