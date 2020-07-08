Which NY MLB Players Are Expected To Dominate This Short Season?

As we prepare for a 60 game regular season it's kinda tough to decide what numbers we're going to see from our favorite stars. Here's a list of prop bets with what BetOnline.AG thinks we can expect form the players on The New York Yankees and New York Mets.

New York Mets Regular Season Props

Pete Alonso - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 18.5

Pete Alonso - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 44.5

Robinson Cano - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .285

Robinson Cano - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 6.5

Robinson Cano - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 29.5

Michael Conforto - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 11.5

Michael Conforto - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 33.5

Jeff McNeil - Total BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .320

Jeff McNeil - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 8.5

Jeff McNeil - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 27.5

Amed Rosario - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Amed Rosario - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 25.5

Wilson Ramos – Total HR’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Jacob deGrom - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4.5

Jacob deGrom - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 92.5

Marcus Stroman - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4

Marcus Stroman – Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 59.5

Rick Porcello - Total Wins in the 2019 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Steven Matz - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 3.5

Edwin Diaz - Total Saves in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 12.5

New York Yankees Regular Season Props

Giancarlo Stanton - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .272

Giancarlo Stanton - Total HR’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 14

Giancarlo Stanton - Total RBI’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 37.5

Aaron Judge - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .275

Aaron Judge - Total HR’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 13.5

Aaron Judge - Total RBI’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 35.5

Gary Sanchez - BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .250

Gary Sanchez - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 12.5

Gary Sanchez – Total RBI’s in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 36.5

Gleyber Torres - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 13.5

Gleyber Torres - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 35.5

DJ LeMahieu - Total BA in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under .307

DJ LeMahieu - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 7.5

DJ LeMahieu - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 30.5

Gio Urshela - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Gio Urshela - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 22.5

Brett Gardner - Total HR's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5.5

Brett Gardner - Total RBI's in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 23.5

Gerrit Cole - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 6.5

Gerritt Cole - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 94.5

James Paxton - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 5

James Paxton - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 75.5

Masahiro Tanaka - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4.5

Masahiro Tanaka - Total Strikeouts in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 64.5

J.A. Happ - Total Wins in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 4.5

Aroldis Chapman - Total Saves in the 2020 Regular Season

Over/Under 12.5