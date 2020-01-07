XFL Unveils New Rules

The XFL will kick off the week after the NFL Super Bowl on Saturday, February 8th and we're now learning some of the rules that will differentiate the XFL from the NFL. You can see a quick tutorial at XFL.com.

The XFL has offered their own spin on Kick Offs, a three tiered Extra Point, Punting rules that could reward going for it on 4th down, Two Forward Passes and Over time shoot outs. These are just a few of the changes the XFL will try to use to make themselves more exciting than the NFL. Read the full list of rules and why the XFL decided to use them HERE.