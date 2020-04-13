XFL Files For Bankruptcy

The XFL has not only ceased to function as a league but now has filed for bankruptcy. The XFL is the first sports league to fold due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many of the major sports leagues will no doubt feel the effects of postponing, suspending, amending or even cancelling games and or seasons due to the world wide Pandemic but the loss of half a season and the effects on the WWE could of closed the XFL's doors for good.

It's sad we may never know if the XFL could of survived and possibly thrived. Luckily many XFL players are getting chances to join the NFL.