Huge Collection of X-Files Memorabilia on Display in Saratoga Springs

Soon it won't be just horse racing enthusiasts flocking to Saratoga Springs, it will also be super fans of the sci-fi TV series The X-Files.

The X-Files Preservation Collection at 4284 New York Route 50 is a massive assortment of X-Files memorabilia, including screen-used props, set dressings and screen-worn outfits from the show.

Owners Jim Thornton and Kelly Anthony said they're opening The X-Files Preservation Collection "to preserve the history of The X-Files and to celebrate the people behind the scenes." Their collection includes over 1,000 items and a retail space selling X-Files and non-X-Files collectibles.

The creator of the X-Files, Chris Carter, is set to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 30th and will be there throughout the day to interact with fans.



The X-Files began airing on the FOX TV network in 1993 and soon developed a strong cult following. It follows FBI Special Agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) investigating unexplained and/or supernatural phenomena. The dichotomy of the paranormal believer Mulder and the skeptical Scully results in one of the more compelling relationships in a TV drama.

There were a total of 11 seasons of The X-Files, nine of which ran from 1993 to 2002. The series was rebooted for a short 10th season in 2016, and the positive reception to that prompted an 11th season in 2018.

There were also two feature films: 1998's The X-Files and 2008's The X-Files: I Want to Believe.

For more information on The X-Files Preservation Collection, visit their website at this link.

