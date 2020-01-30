X-Files Memorabilia Museum Opening In Saratoga

Collectors of X-Files memorabilia, perhaps the most extensive collection in the world, are looking to open a museum in Saratoga.

The X-Files is the second longest-running sci-fi series in television history and a pop culture phenomenon. The show spurred the world-renowned "Scully Effect," an influx of women pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers thanks to the positive representation of Agent Dana Scully.

Getty Images/Photo by FOX/Liaison

Jim and Kelly Thornton of Saratoga are the owners of the X-Files Preservation Collection. They would travel to various Comic Cons and other festivals to display their collection, but now it's too large. So, they're registering the X-Files Preservation Collection as a non-profit so they can open a museum and work on restoring many iconic pieces that include:

Screen-used props

Set dressing from The X-Files

Several pieces of furniture from Mulder's office

An alien cryopod from "Fight the Future"

The burnt doll from episode "Chinga"

A suit worn by Mitch Pileggi as Skinner

Tattered shirt worn by David Duchovny as Mulder in episode "Field Trip"

And much more

The Thortons have a live crowdfunding campaign and are looking for financial backing and startup costs through Indigogo.

Our goal is to raise $8,000.00 to secure the location so that we can build this museum for you. This will give us the first few months' rent and also help us to fund licensing etc. [Indigogo]

Are you a fan of the X-Files?

[Saratogian/Indigogo]