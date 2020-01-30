X-Files Memorabilia Museum Opening In Saratoga
Collectors of X-Files memorabilia, perhaps the most extensive collection in the world, are looking to open a museum in Saratoga.
The X-Files is the second longest-running sci-fi series in television history and a pop culture phenomenon. The show spurred the world-renowned "Scully Effect," an influx of women pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers thanks to the positive representation of Agent Dana Scully.
Jim and Kelly Thornton of Saratoga are the owners of the X-Files Preservation Collection. They would travel to various Comic Cons and other festivals to display their collection, but now it's too large. So, they're registering the X-Files Preservation Collection as a non-profit so they can open a museum and work on restoring many iconic pieces that include:
- Screen-used props
- Set dressing from The X-Files
- Several pieces of furniture from Mulder's office
- An alien cryopod from "Fight the Future"
- The burnt doll from episode "Chinga"
- A suit worn by Mitch Pileggi as Skinner
- Tattered shirt worn by David Duchovny as Mulder in episode "Field Trip"
- And much more
The Thortons have a live crowdfunding campaign and are looking for financial backing and startup costs through Indigogo.
Our goal is to raise $8,000.00 to secure the location so that we can build this museum for you. This will give us the first few months' rent and also help us to fund licensing etc. [Indigogo]
