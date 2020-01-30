X-Files Memorabilia Museum Opening In Saratoga

Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images

Collectors of X-Files memorabilia, perhaps the most extensive collection in the world, are looking to open a museum in Saratoga.

The X-Files is the second longest-running sci-fi series in television history and a pop culture phenomenon. The show spurred the world-renowned "Scully Effect," an influx of women pursuing STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) careers thanks to the positive representation of Agent Dana Scully.

Getty Images/Photo by FOX/Liaison

Jim and Kelly Thornton of Saratoga are the owners of the X-Files Preservation Collection. They would travel to various Comic Cons and other festivals to display their collection, but now it's too large. So, they're registering the X-Files Preservation Collection as a non-profit so they can open a museum and work on restoring many iconic pieces that include:

  • Screen-used props
  • Set dressing from The X-Files
  • Several pieces of furniture from Mulder's office
  • An alien cryopod from "Fight the Future"
  • The burnt doll from episode "Chinga"
  • A suit worn by Mitch Pileggi as Skinner
  • Tattered shirt worn by David Duchovny as Mulder in episode "Field Trip"
  • And much more

The Thortons have a live crowdfunding campaign and are looking for financial backing and startup costs through Indigogo

Our goal is to raise $8,000.00 to secure the location so that we can build this museum for you.  This will give us the first few months' rent and also help us to fund licensing etc. [Indigogo]

Are you a fan of the X-Files?

[Saratogian/Indigogo]

Source: X-Files Memorabilia Museum Opening In Saratoga
Filed Under: museum, saratoga, TV, x files
Categories: Entertainment, New York News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top