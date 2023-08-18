WOUR Apologizes For Low Blow on Boonville

Earlier today WOUR put out a Facebook post that took an unnecessary shot at Boonville.

The comments made toward Boonville were both out of line and uncalled for. For over five decades you've trusted WOUR to be a voice for the people and today we were not that trusted voice. We hope that you can forgive our negligence and that we can earn back the trust bestowed upon us.

We love Boonville, we love the people of our community, and we love being The Rock of Central New York.