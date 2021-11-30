New York has come a long way since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but in the past few months, it seems like many regions are backsliding. The majority of the regions in New York have 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rates of more than 5 percent. Western New York has the highest rate, which is above 10 percent! With the Omicron variant looming, it looks like we could end up in a situation as dire as before the vaccine was approved and widely administered. Here's a look at the regions that are currently doing the worst when it comes to managing the spread of COVID-19. These are the most recent numbers released by the Governor's Office on Monday, November 29, 2021, with data from Sunday, November 28.

7. Southern Tier - 5.92%

6. Central New York - 6.84%

5. Capital Region - 7.75%

4. North Country - 9.08%

3. Mohawk Valley - 9.51%

2. Finger Lakes - 9.62%

1. Western New York 10.24%

New York's statewide average is 4.12%. Here are the three regions with the lowest COVID-19 positivity:

Region Sunday, November 28, 2021

Long Island 4.78% Mid-Hudson 3.51% New York City 1.85%

On Sunday, 41 residents lost their battle with COVID-19, bringing the state's total to 46,484, according to the Health Electronic Response Data System.

Governor Kathy Hochul reminded New Yorkers that now is not the time to think the pandemic is over,

"With the arrival of winter when more people are traveling and gathering indoors, and the emergence of the Omicron variant, we are reminded that we cannot let our guard down in our fight to stop the spread of COVID-19. We are not defenseless, vaccinations and testing are the best tools we have in preventing further spread of the virus and its variants. If you have yet to get your vaccine, go out and do so as soon as you can and if you're due for your booster, doses are readily available across the state. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay safe as we head into the winter season."

