For the second year in a row New York Sash is doing something truly incredible for one local veteran. Last week the home improvement company announced they are bringing back their "Shower for a Soldier" giveaway contest and are taking nominations now.

Last year the inaugural giveaway saw Lee and Nancy Watkins get a brand new adaptable shower. The new remodel was designed to help make the bathroom more safe for Lee who suffers from the impacts of Agent Orange due to his service in the Vietnam War. New York Sash says,

His [Lee's] lack of balance and diabetic neuropathy makes it difficult to get into the bathtub to take a shower. He would benefit from a walk in shower with a seat, which would make his life a little easier.

Now, it's time for you to nominate a veteran you believe could use a new bathroom. New York Sash is taking nominations now through November 1st, 2021. After that a winner will be selected and announced on Veteran's Day (Thursday, November 11th, 2021). The nominee must be a veteran who owns their own home and must live within 40 miles of New York Sash's showroom at 349 Oriskany Boulevard in Whitesboro.

The folks at New York Sash ask that as part of your nomination you include contact information, branch of service, brief story about nominee and how a new bath or shower would make their life easier. You can access the nomination form by visiting https://newyorksash.com/soldier/.

