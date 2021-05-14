Harley Davidson of Utica is celebrating Armed Forces Day with a day full of events to honor those who currently serve our country and the veterans who have.

Armed Forces Day was first established in 1949 by President Harry Truman for citizens to come together and thank our military members for their patriotic service. That is exactly what Harley Davidson of Utica will be doing. The celebration kicks off at 11AM on Saturday with an opening prayer. Then the Pledge of Allegiance will be recited and the National Anthem will be sung.

As part of the ceremonies the Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School Color Guard will be there. Also, the American Legion Post #1376 Color Guard will provide a 21 Gun Salute. Congresswoman Claudia Tenney and Scott Zoecklen from the Veterans Outreach Center will be attendance to give speeches. Donations will be provided and presented by Joe Carbone, owner of Harley Davidson of Utica. Free hot dogs will also be provided.

If you plan on attending the event you are encouraged to bring along donations for the Veterans Outreach Center in Utica. Items desperately needed included money, canned foods, rice, pasta, juice, bottled water, snacks, oatmeal and any non-perishable items. Anything you bring and any amount you can donate will be greatly appreciated. Think about the sacrifices those who serve our nation make and have made to keep us safe and give us the rights we enjoy.

This day of celebration will be filled with sunshine and good company. Of course, all health and safety protocols will be followed and there will be plenty of new Harley Davidson motorcycles and gear you can peruse.