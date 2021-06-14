Thousands of flags at the Veteran Memorial in New Hartford honor those who put their lives on the line for our freedom in a moving tribute you have to see.

13-year-old Owen Jassak has been supporting our veterans since he was just 4-years-old. What started with placing flags on gravestones has turned into flags all over Central New York.

Jassak raises money selling flags throughout the year. Each flag has the name of a fallen veteran or member of the military.

Credit - Cheryl Jassak Huther

The flags are then lined up in a stunning display. For the first time, those flags are in several locations throughout Central New York including more than 2,000 at the Veteran's Memorial in New Hartford for a display you have to see. 1.026 flags are in memory of the New York State fallen military service members that died during the war on terror. The others are tagged in honor or memory of a servicemember, essential worker or loved one.

Credit - Cheryl Jassak Huther

The display is even more stunning at night with the lights and colored water fountain. "Owen has always wanted to put flags at the memorial because he is a New Hartford student and it's just a beautiful place," said Owen's mom Cheryl.

Credit - Owen Jassak

"We have been asked to place flags for the 9/11 walk this year as well as in Waterville next year for Memorial Day," Cheryl said.

Owen's tireless work for our country's veterans has earned him a number of national awards. He recently received the National American Legion Auxiliary Youth Hero/Good Deed Award, recognizing the heroism and helpfulness of kids under age 18. He was given the Children Have the Power to Empower Award in 2020, that recognizes and showcases children and their outstanding acts of goodness.

Owen Jassak received the Children Have the Power to Empower Award for the outstanding acts of goodness he continues to perform helping American military veterans receive the care they deserve by raising awareness of the needs of our veterans and vital funds for Sitrin’s Military Rehabilitation Program. At an early age, Owen has learned the importance of serving those who have served our country. He has raised more than $40,000 to help make a profound difference in the lives of veterans. Owen has been the top fundraiser for his local Stars & Stripes Run/Walk and founded a flag fundraiser to honor our heroes.

Photo Credit - Cheryl Jassak

All the money Owen raises with his flags is various veteran organizations and recently, essential workers.

"Something a little boy thought to do years ago has brought so much joy to so many over the years in numerous locations," said Cheryl. "If you are ever placing flags for a holiday, or wreaths on a veteran’s grave in the rain, cold, snow or heat, remember they fought in worse conditions."

