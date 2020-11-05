Workers Prepare Oneonta Tree For Transport To Rockefeller Center

What thrilling news for Oneonta! Another Norway Spruce has been chosen to be the iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas tree 2020.

Joe Harmer

Once the Christmas tree is chosen, the owners must keep it a secret. We have unconfirmed reports that the tree is located at 3851 on State Route 23 in West Oneonta and owned by “Daddy Al” Dick. We're expecting an official announcement from Rockefeller Center at any time now. They say:

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be displayed on The Plaza between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. Additional details about this year’s Tree and the Lighting ceremony will be announced soon

Joe Harmer

The tree is being prepared and wrapped by professionals from Lynn Warren Lawn Maintenance & Landscaping in Newburgh. They will remain on the property until it's cut down, safely strapped on the flatbed, and transported to Rockefeller Center. Security is also on the scene. Uship says:

The tree is anchored by a giant crane and cut from its stomp by a chainsaw. It takes the crane, plus five to seven men on the ground with ropes in hand, to direct the massive tree and prevent it from swinging wildly once cut free. The tree is then lifted onto its side and laid on a 115-foot flatbed trailer for transport. Once it’s tied up and strapped down the tree makes its journey to Rockefeller Center.

Ultimately the Norway Spruce will be draped in 50,000-holiday lights on five miles of wire and topped with the Swarovski Star that includes 3 million Swarovski crystals adorned across 70 triangular spikes. LEDs will backlight the 9-foot-4-inch topper.

If you have an older Norway Spruce at least 75 feet tall and 45 feet in diameter, you would like Rockefeller Center to consider then submit it here.

Joe Harmer

Here's a look at the 2016 tree from Country Club road in Oneonta.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This video was recorded in Oneonta with Today's Dylan Dryer and Angie and Graig Eichler, the 2016 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree owners.

Thank You to Joe Harmer for the photos.