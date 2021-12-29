Let's face it, Christmas is over. It is inevitable you'll be taking down your tree or maybe you already have. Is it too early?

Believe it or not there actually is some kind of rhyme and reason as to when you should take down the big green Christmas tree sitting in your home, but it has one major factor. It boils down to how religious you really are.

Do you know the song "12 Days of Christmas"? The actual 12 days of Christmas begins on Christmas day and on the twelfth night which actually marks the official end of Christmas is when it would be traditional to take down a Christmas Tree. So, the date would be January 6th.

If you're the kind of person who loves having the tree up and enjoys the magic the holiday season offers, there is a pretty good reason you can leave everything up for just a little bit longer. If you just want Christmas to be over and just want that tree packed up and decorations put away, there actually is nothing wrong with doing it prior to January 6th.

After all, the whole practice dates back to the 4th century and has religious roots, maybe you're not religious. Another tradition mentioned by House Beautiful actual would have you leaving that tree up until February 2nd, that is what some Roman Catholics have done in the past.

The cut and short of it, there really is no set time you need to take it down. It's a "you do you" type of situation.

30 Heartwarming Acts of Kindness in 2021 to Restore Your Faith in Humanity Here are 30 heartwarming acts of kindness from Central New York angels in 2021 that'll restore your faith in humanity.

17 of Best Elf on Shelf Shots in CNY Central New Yorkers can be very creative when it comes to their Elf on the Shelf. Check out the best of the best

An Actual Affordable Home Awaits You Near Lake Delta For Under $200k You're getting a lot here for $160,000 too, 1200 plus square feet that bring you 3 bedrooms and a solo bath.

What Sits Below Delta Lake? Here Are Pictures Showing You Some of these pictures may look fairly uneventful until you look further. However, some of the stone is the foundation. Roads can be seen beneath water and artifacts that were found are pictured too, keep scrolling to see them all.