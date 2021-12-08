One Man Arrested After Setting New York City Christmas Tree On Fire

Talk about a big fire you could roast your chestnuts on. A man has been arrested and is in custody after setting fire to the famous Fox Square Christmas Tree in New York City.

According to officials, early Wednesday morning, a man by the name of Craig Tamanaha took the climb up the 50-foot-tall tree at the center of Fox Square just after midnight and lit it on fire.

When NYPD officers arrived at the scene, they saw the suspect running. They took him into custody before filing charges that included criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and arson. City firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze. However, by the time the fire department responded, the tree was significantly burned, leaving a supportive wooden frame behind.

According to Fox News, the red, white and blue-themed tree was 50 feet high, decorated with 10,000 glass ornaments and 100,000 lights. It took workers 21 hours to assemble the decorations.

There's no word of a motive for the arson, but officials with the NYPD say that there may have been an accelerant used to make the flames go up faster.

According to Fox News, they do plan to recreate the tree within the next month.

Get our free mobile app

Did You See The 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree?

It actually did not come from New York this year. For the first year ever, the famous tree came from the state of Maryland. It was cut down on Thursday, November 11, and arrived in New York City two days later.

Want to see it in person? The 89th Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be on display between West 49th and 50th streets and Fifth and Sixth avenues. It'll be lit daily from 6 AM to 12 AM and 24 hours on Christmas Day. On New Year’s Eve, it will be lit from 6 AM to 9 PM.

Amazing 2021 Gingerbread Village at Turning Stone Take a look at the 2021 Gingerbread Village, in its new location at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York.

NY Family Top Their Own World Record With 687,000 Christmas Lights A family in Lagrangeville, New York is topping their own Guinness Book of World Record for Christmas Lights with 687,000 this year, almost 100,000 more lights.