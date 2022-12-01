How Stupid! Man Illegally Cuts Christmas Tree in Front of NY Forest Ranger

Let's hope this guy just didn't see him, because this is hilarious.

It's the holiday season and even more importantly, it's Christmas Tree season! Everyone is going out this time of year to buy trees, real or fake, to put in their house before they are all gone.

Rows of douglas fir Christmas trees at local Christmas tree farm. arlutz73 loading...

Whether you actually buy a real tree or not, there are still rules to follow when it comes to cutting down a Christmas tree for your family. And sometimes, people are completely oblivious to them.

Ranger McCartney was recently up in the Town of Webb checking the cash register at Moss Lake. While there, he heard someone coming up the trail behind him. When he turned around, 'needle-ss' to say, he was shocked.

Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation Credit - NYS Department of Environmental Conservation loading...

McCartney watched as a man dragged a freshly cut spruce tree to his truck, with a saw in his hand. After the tree was loaded into the truck, Ranger McCartney approached the man to ask him what he was doing.

The 58-year-old from Old Forge was apparently unaware of the regulations against cutting trees on State land, regardless if it's only for the holidays. The Ranger kindly informed him of the laws and then issued him an appearance ticket.

Gerardo Martinez Cons Gerardo Martinez Cons loading...

Similar to the DEC's recent story of the confiscated 10-point buck, it isn't clear what the Ranger did with the tree after. Though the man did break the law, now a perfectly good tree is going to go to waste.

Whatever ended up happening to the tree, it's still important to be aware of these laws during the Christmas season. Even if you're struggling to find a tree last minute, you aren't legally allowed to take one from State or private land without permission.

