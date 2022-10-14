Put a little color into your holiday at a Christmas Tree Farm in Rome. Real colored Christmas trees have been the hot trend the last few years and they are back for the holiday season with a lot of colors to choose from.

Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm in Rome is bringing back the colored trees with several different options, including black and orange. "We thought we'd try something different with the two new colors," said Jay Henderberg. "We just did a few to see how popular they are."

Enter your number to get our mobile branded app

Variety of Color

The colors were so popular they are coming back this year, along with Red, Turquoise, Pink, Magenta, White, Light Blue, and Purple, at the farm on Henderberg Road South in Rome. All colored trees are treated with a non-toxic colorant that won't come off. "If you just put paint on it, it's terrible for the tree, the environment, the home, and pets," says Joshua Brodnicki, who works on the tree farm.

Photo Credit - Polly McAdams Photo Credit - Polly McAdams loading...

Last Longer

If you want to enjoy your colored tree longer, use warm water the first time you get it home. Using warm tap water will loosen up all the sap at the bottom and then all the water will soak up through.

Henderberg's will open for the season on Black Friday and be open on Fridays from noon to 5 PM, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 AM to 5 PM. Get more information at Henderberg's Christmas Tree Farm's website or on their Facebook page.

There's a limited supply of colored trees available. With how popular they've become over the past few years, you may want to call a day or two in advance before heading out to make sure there are some left.