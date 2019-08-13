The organizers of the Woodsmen's Field Days competition, slated for this weekend at the Boonville-Oneida County Fairgrounds, are looking for teams to take part in some of the contests, especially the greased pole climbing game.

Preparations are ongoing for the 72nd annual New York State Woodsmen's Field Days, August 16 through the 18 (this Friday-Sunday). The greased pole climb is just one of the fun traditions, along with the tug-of-war, and beards contest. But, the fair needs participants for the pole climb. Organizer Phyllis White spells out some of the rules and specifics:

Teams consisting of five people can register for the greased pole climb, which will take place at around 7:00 p.m. Friday evening. Participants must be at least 18-years-old and must possess a legal I.D. Each team member must register prior to the contest and complete and sign a waiver.

If you're into giving it a shot, get your team together and register in front of the stage (grandstand/track area) at around 6:00 p.m. this Friday night.

The famous beards contest will also begin at around 6:00 p.m. Categories include: bushiest, best trimmed, sexiest, best mustache, thinnest--and even whoever travels the farthest to take part, so if you have any uncles visiting from Germany or Japan, make sure to bring 'em.