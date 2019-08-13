The sunflowers are beginning to bloom in Central New York, and a Rome farm is opening their fields for tours.

There's no denying it: Fall is on the way in Central New York. Sunflowers are blooming at Wagner Farm in Rome, and the farm is once again opening to visitors.

The sunflower field will be open from 9am - 9pm Saturdays, through September. The cost is $5 per carload, or $10 for a season pass. If you'd like to go on a wagon ride, that's $5 per person.

The sunflower field provides the perfect setting for photographs. The farm museum is open and free to the visiting public to walk through on your way in. Tractors will be provided for family photos to sit on or stand near - but don't flip any switches - they're operational tractors.

The haunted corn maze is also up and running at the farm - Saturdays and Sundays from 7pm until 11pm. Thecost is $5 parking and $2/person. This includes access to the sunflower fields and our lighted walking trails. Wagner Farms suggests you bring a flash light with you, "just in case."