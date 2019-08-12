Which Central New York County Has The Most STDs?

Unfortunately, sexually transmitted disease rates are pretty high in certain areas, take a look at the numbers.

The good news, syphilis cases have declined for the first time in 5 years, the bad news, HealthNY.Gov says the sexually transmitted diseases chlamydia and gonorrhea have increased for the 4th year in a row.

According to the data, chlamydia is the most common STD in the state, with 116,843 diagnoses, followed by gonorrhea with 34,111 cases and syphilis with 6,273 cases, statewide. [NYUP]

NYUP has ranked 62 counties in New York according to the rate of reported STI cases per 100,000 residents, using data for the three most notable STIs, according to the report.

#53 Herkimer County

Rate of major STDs: 251

Total reported: 140

sexsic: 1

Gonorrhea: 15

Chlamydia: 124

#44 Madison County

Rate of major STDs: 350

Total reported: 225

Syphilis: 5

Gonorrhea: 24

Chlamydia: 196

#24 Otsego County

Rate of major STDs: 478

Total reported: 265

Syphilis: 3

Gonorrhea: 26

Chlamydia rate: 296

#21 Oneida County

Rate of major STDs: 491

Total reported: 1,008

Syphilis: 5

Gonorrhea: 162

Chlamydia: 841

#10 Onondaga County

Rate of major STDs: 846

Total reported: 3,497

Syphilis: 40

Gonorrhea: 773

Chlamydia : 2,684

[Information from HealthNY.Gov and NYUP]