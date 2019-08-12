Which Central New York County Has The Most STDs?
Unfortunately, sexually transmitted disease rates are pretty high in certain areas, take a look at the numbers.
The good news, syphilis cases have declined for the first time in 5 years, the bad news, HealthNY.Gov says the sexually transmitted diseases chlamydia and gonorrhea have increased for the 4th year in a row.
According to the data, chlamydia is the most common STD in the state, with 116,843 diagnoses, followed by gonorrhea with 34,111 cases and syphilis with 6,273 cases, statewide. [NYUP]
NYUP has ranked 62 counties in New York according to the rate of reported STI cases per 100,000 residents, using data for the three most notable STIs, according to the report.
#53 Herkimer County
Rate of major STDs: 251
Total reported: 140
sexsic: 1
Gonorrhea: 15
Chlamydia: 124
#44 Madison County
Rate of major STDs: 350
Total reported: 225
Syphilis: 5
Gonorrhea: 24
Chlamydia: 196
#24 Otsego County
Rate of major STDs: 478
Total reported: 265
Syphilis: 3
Gonorrhea: 26
Chlamydia rate: 296
#21 Oneida County
Rate of major STDs: 491
Total reported: 1,008
Syphilis: 5
Gonorrhea: 162
Chlamydia: 841
#10 Onondaga County
Rate of major STDs: 846
Total reported: 3,497
Syphilis: 40
Gonorrhea: 773
Chlamydia : 2,684
[Information from HealthNY.Gov and NYUP]