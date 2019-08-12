New Hartford Aldi CLOSED For Major Upgrades

Aldi in New Hartford is temporally closed as they expand 1,800 SF.

The expansion not only also includes a bigger store but also parking modifications, but there's no word on a timeline for the project.

Last August, Supermarket News reported that Aldi plans to remodel and expand over 1,300 U.S. stores by 2020. With the expansion, they'll have 20% more 'new' items for sale, boost fresh produce by 40% and expand the dairy, bakery, and meat department.

CEO Jason Hard says:

“More and more consumers are coming into our stores, and their demands are changing quite rapidly. They want more products that are healthier for you. They want more fresh, which is leading us to expand exponentially our fresh produce, fresh meat, and organic products — anything healthier for the consumer.” [Supermarket News]

Aldi is currently in a five-year growth program, where they're opening over 800 stores to get to just under 2,500 stores by the end of 2022.

Aldi Locations In CNY: