Poutine pizza? Yes please! It's coming to the New York State Fair.

Toss & Fire Wood-Fired Pizza are tossing together some unique creations for this year's state fair in Syracuse, including Poutine Pizza. The garlic pie is topped with shoestring fries, gravy, NYS cheddar cheese curds and parsley.

The Pizza Poutine is among 5 new exclusive options that will only be available for the 13 days of the fair. Try the 'Cuse Salt Potato, Chicken and Waffle or Bit of Pickle. There's even a vegan option.

Summer in ‘Cuse Salt Potato

Smashed salt potatoes topped with mozzarella, cheddar, applewood smoked bacon, pulled pork, Dinosaur BBQ and sour cream drizzles.

Photo by NYS Fair

Chicken & Waffle

Mozzarella cheese with waffles, fried chicken, Mike's Hot Honey and syrup drizzles.

Photo by NYS Fair

Bit of a Pickle

Garlic base topped with sliced dill pickles, cheddar, mozzarella, applewood smoked bacon, ranch drizzle and fresh dill.

Photo by NYS Fair

Notz Your Average Vegan

Spicy Cheeky Monkey tomato oil, PMA vegan notzarella, sliced tomatoes, baby spinach, fresh basil, fresh garlic, and broccoli.

Photo by NYS Fair

All 5 fair exclusives pizzas will be available at the Toss & Fire food truck on restaurant row at the NYS Fair and the North Syracuse restaurant on North Main Street August 21st through September 2nd.

Don't forget to leave room for dessert. The ice cream filled cotton candy burrito is also new to the fair this year and you can get one at the Milky Bun stand in the Dairy Products Building.

The New York State Fair runs from August 21 through September 2. Get more details and tickets at NYSFair.ny.gov.

Listen to Tad & Polly in The Morning from 6AM to 9AM on Big Frog 104. Stream us live, listen on any Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or on the Big Frog 104 app.