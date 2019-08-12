Is Peebles in Oneida Closing?
Most people would assume that the department store, Peebles, in Oneida is closing based on the below photo. Signs are posted all around the outside of the store. It's been a topic of discussion all over social media.
However, the store isn't actually closing - they are just converting to a sister brand!
According to a store employee, the name Peebles is going goodbye at the end of February. Although a specific day hasn't been specified yet, they will be closed for a few days so they can rebrand the store as Gordmans.
If you've been in the store (Peebles) lately, you've seen that we've expanded our home goods department. That's a big part of Gordmans. We want our customers to know we're not really going anywhere. Gordmans will have a lot of the same products as Peebles. It's just getting better. Think of it like a T.J Maxx or a Marshalls.
Gordmans is a brand of Stage Stores Corporation, which owns both department stores, along with a few others.