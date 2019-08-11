Do You Know This Man? Sheriff’s Office Looking For Him

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help in a trespass investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information leading to the identification of the man in the picture above to contact them.

This individual is wanted for questioning following an incident that occurred at a Lewis Road residence in the Town of Vienna on July 26th, just before midnight.

Officials say, the man attempted to gain entry into the residence while the occupants of the residence were inside and asleep.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oneida County Sheriff's Office at (315) 765-2275 Ext.2216. All calls may be kept confidential.