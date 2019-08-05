Woodsmen Field Days 72 years and Going Strong in Boonville

It began as a way to honor the hard-working Lumberjack, 72 years later it's still one of the biggest weekends in Boonville. The annual Woodsmen's Field Days is August 16 thru 18 at the Fairgrounds.

Reverend Frank Reed founded the event in 1948 and it remains one of the major stops on the Lumberjack and Lumber Jill national competitions. Contestants from as far away as Australia come to participate in Log Rolling, Chainsawing, Axe Throw, Two-person Crosscut, Jack & Jill Crosscut, Bow Sawing, Horizontal Log Chop, One-person Crosscut, Speed Chopping & Fire Building.

The Lumberjill Competition begins at 3 on Saturday, the Lumberjack event begins at noon on Sunday. There's plenty of other activities too; Woodsmen's Field Days Parade is at noon Sunday, chainsaw carving demonstrations, equipment displays and auctions, beard contests, and plenty of great food. Here's the full event schedule for all 3 days.

Ticket Prices:

Daily tickets bought in advance are $9 per adult, $7 per child (12 and under), 5 and under are free. You have to purchase them before Thursday, Aug. 15. Available by phone, 315-942-4593 or at Community Bank & Drive-Thru, Slim’s, Kinney’s, Freddy’s, Hill Top in West Leyden and Marino’s in Lyons Falls.

3-day passes are available until Friday, August 16. $27 for adults, $21 for kids 12 and under, 5 and under are free.

Daily admission is $11 per adult, $8 per child (12 & under), Military Members & Senior Citizen 60 & Over – $9, 5 and under are free.

Get more information at Woodsmen Field Days.com