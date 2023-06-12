‘Wood’ You Drive This? Unusual Car for Sale in Central New York

"Board" of you ordinary ride? Maybe it's time to "branch" out and buy this "tree"-mendous wooden vehicle that's found its way on Facebook Marketplace!

From a seller in Fulton comes this hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind vehicle with the guts of a 1974 Volkswagen Beetle:

1974 Volkswagen Beetle Sports Wood Car 4 Cylinder Metal Frame Manual Transmission Seats 2 people Complete Metal Body Removed and Rebuilt With Wood Built By A Wood Craftsman

I reached out to the seller to get more of the backstory on it, and she said it was built by her uncle who was a wood craftsman. She said he built five cars in all, and rather than split the cars up for sale, the family decided to buy them all. She said two of the five got plated in New York State, but if you bought this one, you'd have to go through the red tape yourself with the DMV.

I don't know if I've ever seen a wooden car on the road, which is what makes this so cool. Can you imagine putting this in a car show?

If you're interested it's got an asking price of $10,500. You can check out the original listing here.

WOOD IN AUTOMOBILES

Obviously mass-produced cars consist primarily of metal, plastic and other modern materials, but British automaker Morgan Motor Company has been known to use wood in the construction of its cars. In particular, the Morgan 4/4/ and Morgan Plus 4 feature a wooden frame known as an ash wood substructure.

Of course, if you're handy, there's no limit to what you can make. Like these guys who built a wooden Ferrari:

