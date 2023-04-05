One of the Strangest Cars from the 2000s is for Sale in Boonville

Anyone who knows me knows how much I love weird, ugly, novelty cars. I was once the proud owner of a 1981 Vanguard-Sebring ComutaCar, America's first mass-produced electric vehicle.

Fell on some hard times and had to sell it. One of life's biggest regrets. Fast forward to 2023, and my daily driver is less unusual, but still somewhat ugly: a Chevrolet HHR, a vehicle whose biggest claim to fame is being confused with a PT Cruiser.

As it turns out, Chevrolet made another odd-looking vehicle in the 2000s that you don't see everyday...

THE CHEVROLET SSR

What... is... this... thing? What does it even want to be? A retro convertible? A pickup truck? A two-seat roadster? Well, guess what. It's all of those things.

Chevrolet produced the SSR for just four years, from 2003 to 2006. It had a rather robust 300hp, 3.0L V8 engine, which meant it had plenty of get up and go. However, there were only around 22,000 sold during those four model years, which meant people must've been put off by the odd look of it. Either that, or the high base price of $41,000.

There are some incredibly weird features in the SSR, really far too many to list here. But if you've got some time and want to take an in-depth tour of the car, you can watch this video from Doug DeMuro on YouTube:

Interested in buying this rare Chevrolet SSR in Boonville? Check out the original listing here. Or keep scrolling through the gallery below for a closer look:

