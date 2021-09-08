Utica Police have made an arrest following a Labor Day stabbing.

Police say a woman walked into the Utica Fire Department’s Park Avenue station on September 6th at approximately 7:30PM with a stab wound to her chest.

UFD officials on duty immediately began administering first aid to the victim and transported her to St. Elizabeth Hospital. Police say she needed immediate emergent surgery for internal injuries and luckily the surgery was a success.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

Through their investigation, police ultimately developed a suspect and learned 53-year-old Willie Banks engaged in an argument with the victim. Police say during the dispute Banks allegedly grabbed the female victim by the head and demanded property from her. In the process police officials say Banks stabbed the woman in her chest with a kitchen style knife and fled the scene.

Police later found the knife in question beside a building on Park Avenue near Kemble Street. Ultimately, police say Banks was located and arrested. He's been charged with Attempted Robbery in the First Degree, Assault in the First Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

Things You Should Know About the New York Marijuana Legalization Law On March 31, 2021, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a bill legalizing adult-use cannabis consumption, called the New York State Cannabis/Marijuana Regulation & Tax Act. Here are the 13 Things You Need To Know About The New York State Law

7 Famous Central New Yorkers (You've Probably Never Heard Of) But there are other "not so famous" Central New Yorkers you've probably never heard of that have done some great things.

The Hamlets of Oneida County, New York Have you ever heard of a hamlet? No, not the Shakespeare character. It's a a small settlement, generally one smaller than a village and there are several of them in Oneida County. Some are more common than you may think. Others, you've likely never heard of unless you live there.