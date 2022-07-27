NOTE: This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

Emergency responders are searching for a person who went missing near the Mohawk River earlier this evening.

According to Sergeant Michael Curley with the UPD, at approximately 5: 55pm on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 the Utica Police Department and Utica Fire Department “were dispatched to the Mohawk River off of Leland Ave regarding a male that had went into the river and didn't surface. The Oneida County dive team has been searching for since then however has not located anything. They will resume efforts tomorrow.”

No information has been released at this time regarding the identity of the mail or his age.