One man is dead, another critically injured after a crash in Utica.

The Utica Police Department says that the scene is still reconstruction to determine the circumstances and cause of the crash that forced two men to be ejected from a vehicle at approximately 9:10pm on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

In a written release the UPD says that Utica Police and Utica Fire were called to the scene on 790 eastbound, just past the Route 12 South ramp after receiving a call about "a serious motor vehicle accident."

When emergency responders arrived the found two victims who had been ejected lying next to the vehicle, which had come to rest on its roof.

Immediate medical attention was given to both victims and they were brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital. UPD Sgt. Michael Curley says, "Sadly, one of the parties was pronounced deceased soon thereafter. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

The second victim is in critical condition as of this posting. Authorities say they do ot expect an update on his condition for several hours.

The road where the incident took place will be closed pending the completion of the investigation and reconstruction of the scene.

The identity of the man killed in the crash will not be formally released until family members have been notified.

Witnesses, drivers with dashcam footage who were in the area at the time, and anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call police.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

