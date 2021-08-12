Woman Escapes Serious Injury After Her Car Was Struck By A Train

Utica Police and fire units were called to the railroad tracks on Broad Street near Pitcher Street for a vehicle-train collision.

It happened at around 7:00 Wednesday night.

When the units arrived, they found a small SUV that had been struck by a CSX train.

Police say It was learned that the train was traveling westbound and the vehicle eastbound when they approached one another.

They say upon witnessing the vehicle, the train operator slowed as much as possible but was unable to avoid a collision.

The female driver of the vehicle exited the car without injury.

Upon conducting an interview of her it was determined that she met the criteria for a New York State Mental Health 9.41 arrest and was subsequently transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

Due to the incident being the result of a mental health issue, no additional information will be released with respect to the driver.

Utica Police and Fire were assisted by Kunkel Ambulance Service and the Town of Frankfort Police Department.

According to the US Department of Transportation, there are about 5,800 train-car crashes each year in the United States, most of which occur at railroad crossings. These accidents cause 600 deaths and injure about 2,300.

