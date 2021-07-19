Woman Dies Of Apparent Asthma Attack At Enchanted Forest Water Safari

A Mattydale woman who suffered what is believed to be a severe asthma attack while at the Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge over the weekend has died.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon.

Town of Webb Police say 23-year old Kailey Morrell had complained of breathing difficulties while she was walking up an incline to one of the water slides.

Authorities say Morrell managed to come down the water slide with a friend, but began having more breathing difficulties moments later.

Despite using her inhaler, Morrell collapsed and was found in cardiac arrest.

Lifeguards and EMT’s began CPR and a defibrillator was also used.

Despite the efforts, Morrell was unable to be revived.

The incident remains under investigation by Town of Webb Police, the Herkimer County Coroner’s Office and Albany Medical Center

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed today.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.

Other Fish To Be Found At Via Aquarium In Rotterdam

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Stay up to date on the latest news and information in Utica-Rome and throughout the Mohawk Valley with WIBX 950. Follow us on Facebook, download the WIBX 950 App, and listen to Keeler in the Morning each weekday from 6:00-9:00AM.