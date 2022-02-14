This is a developing story. More information will be released as soon as it is available.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motor vehicle accident on Route 365 in Verona.

While the investigation is being conducted Route 365 in Verona will be shut down to traffic between Greenway New London Road and Blackmans Corners Road according to Sergeant Jay Sorrentino with the Sheriff's Office.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based on information received from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. There are no indications of charges pending at this time. However, if there are charges the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

