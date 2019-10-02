Some days, you're kind of rooting for the lion. We're not making this up: a woman climbed into the lion enclosure in a NY zoo. On purpose.

Details are scarce, but the video tells it all. The woman hopped a fence and climbed into the lion enclosure at the Bronx Zoo. She then proceeded to taunt the lion by dancing. Where's Darwin when you need him.

And because she's a special type of dingbat, her friends posted a video to Instagram.

I'll be honest with you, I was a little bit rooting for the lion in this video.

The Bronx Zoo tells ABC News they have "zero tolerance" for this type of behavior. The Zoo is in the process of filing a criminal complaint against the woman, who has not been identified. The park told police that there is a moat with an approximately 14-foot drop between where the woman was standing in the video and the lion.

Clearly, this woman and the person who posted this to social media were hoping to achieve some kind of internet fame. Fortunately, the lion wasn't harmed as a result of this idiotic prank.