Car Becomes Lodged Under Truck Following New Hartford Crash

New Hartford Police responded to a three car crash Tuesday evening in front of Consumer Square on Commercial Drive.

Authorities say, 74-year-old Norbert Kupiec of New York Mills appeared to have suffered a medical emergency causing him to rear-end a pickup being operated by 70-year-old James Bray of Constableville.

Kupiec's vehicle became lodged underneath Bray's truck, leaving it teetering on the roof of Kupiec's car.

The force of the initial collision resulted in Bray's vehicle striking the rear of a third vehicle being driven by 61-year-old L.A. Berattamandronic of New Hartford.

Kupiec was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the other motorists were uninjured.

All vehicles were towed from the scene and the investigation into the crash is ongoing. No tickets have been issued at this time.