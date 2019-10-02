Spectrum Raising Rates in Central New York
Your Spectrum bill is going up. The TV, internet company is raising rates in central New York.
With more people switching from cable to internet streaming services, Spectrum saw a 2.5% decrease in customers over the past year, according to Syracuse.com. The increased cost to carry local channels is also impacting prices.
TV Select will go up $7.50 with the Silver Plan that includes 125 channels will now cost $72.49. Surcharges increase to $13.50 and the digital receivers will jump to $7.99 a month per receiver.
Internet charges are also going up $4. It'll now cost $69.99 for internet services if you don't have a TV plan.