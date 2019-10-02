Three Oneida County Fires Keep Local Red Cross Busy

The local chapter of the American Red Cross had an extremely busy week following three separate house fires in Oneida County.

The three fires are responsible for displacing a total of twelve people including seven adults and five children.

The first fire occurred Monday morning on Oneida Street in Utica. Then, a blaze broke out Monday afternoon on Kent Street in Rome. Finally, six of the twelve were put out Tuesday morning following a fire on North James Street in Rome.

The Mohawk Valley Chapter of the Red Cross provided financial assistance for several necessities and also provided emotional support.

As always, the Red Cross will continue to be available to those residents to help navigate the road to recovery.

No injuries have been reported from any of the three fires.