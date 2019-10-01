Fright Night Weekends Coming to the New York State Fair

If you're looking for a scary good time this Halloween season, the Great New York State Fair is ready to help.

"Fright Nights at the Fair," one of the largest and spookiest haunted attractions in Central New York, happens each Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening all October in Syracuse. The State Fair's Fright Night website page urges you to "never, ever come alone." Whether you heed that warning or not, at least you'll know that you'll be safe from rain and other inclement weather, since the attractions are all indoors.

This year's themes include:

-Haunted Mansion

-Revenge of "It"

-Insane Asylum

-3D Dead Pirate

-Chainsaw Massacre

The horror exhibits are not recommended for kids under the age of nine. There will also be food concession stands and several children's amusement rides in a non-scary, miniature Halloween carnival.

HOURS: Fridays and Saturdays 7:00 PM-Midnight, Sundays 7:00 PM-11:00 PM

GROUP DISCOUNTS: Available for 12 or more people, but must call ahead to make arrangements. All group sales must be paid in advance and can be made Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM-5:00 PM by calling 315-751-7067.