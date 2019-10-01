Lou Gramm Bows Out of Foreigner Tour Due to Illness

Original Foreigner singer Lou Gramm has had to pull out of some dates with his old band as a result of a recent stay in a hospital.

The band broke the news on their Facebook page this afternoon, saying that Gramm was "hospitalized at the Unity Hospital at Park Ridge in Rochester, N.Y. last week with a severe respiratory infection, dehydration and fatigue.

"I’m very disappointed about not being able to perform at the Foreigner Double Vision: Then & Now shows for all the fans," Gramm said in the statement. "My doctor insists if I pushed myself to perform, I would be in big trouble. So doctor’s orders, I ride the bench. Rock on!"

The Double Vision: Then & Now shows combine Foreigner's current lineup with three original members -- Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ian MacDonald -- and Rick Willis, who played bass 1979-91. The dates, which are comprised of four casino shows in Connecticut, New Jersey, California and Washington between Oct. 3 and Oct. 13, will continue without Gramm, although they are offering refunds, which can be redeemed at the point of purchase.

“We will all miss Lou at our upcoming shows and we join all his family, friends and fans in wishing him a speedy recovery,” guitarist Mick Jones added.

Double Vision: Then & Now is also the name of an album and movie that documents a concert the past and present lineups performed in 2017. It arrives on Nov. 15. In early 2020, Foreigner will play a 10-date residency at the Venetian in Las Vegas.